Juve ask Milan for De Sciglio

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have reportedly made a formal offer for Milan full-back and Italy international Mattia De Sciglio, who is out of contract in 2018.

The Bianconeri’s interest in the versatile figure is nothing new, particularly as Max Allegri effectively launched his career at San Siro.

According to Calciomercato.com, the situation has taken a step forward with Juve contacting Milan for a proposal.

His current contract with the Rossoneri is due to expire in June 2018 and he does not seem particularly inclined to sign a new deal.

All contract issues are currently up in the air, as Milan are in the middle of a takeover that might be completed on April 14.

In order to avoid losing him as a free agent next year, a summer sale is entirely possible, especially with more important players to lock down like Gianluigi Donnarumma and Suso.

A deal could well be struck for around €15m for the 24-year-old, who can play on the right or left of defence or midfield.

