Wednesday March 29 2017
Man Utd look to Handanovic
By Football Italia staff

Manchester United see Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic as the favourite if they are to replace David De Gea.

According to The Independent newspaper, Jose Mourinho has his heart set on the Slovenia international if Real Madrid renew their offer for De Gea.

Although their favoured target would be Milan’s 18-year-old sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Rossoneri have no intention of letting him go and would charge well over €100m to even consider it.

Handanovic, on the other hand, brings experience and would be prepared to leave Inter if they don’t qualify for the Champions League.

Despite being 32 years old, Handanovic has never played in the Champions League and wants to experience that at some point during his career.

Liverpool and Manchester City have also been linked with a summer swoop for Handanovic.

