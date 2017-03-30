Post new comment

BLOG ITALIA
Thursday March 30 2017
Does Dries desert Napoli?

Dries Mertens received offers from China and the Premier League, but Adam Digby warns he won’t be the centre of attention there.

“Per il Napoli, segna con il numero quattordici… DRIES!” he bellows into the microphone. “MER-TENS!” comes the reply from the vociferous Stadio San Paolo crowd. Napoli’s stadium announcer Decibel Bellini needs little introduction, the videos of him celebrating goals scored by the Partenopei over the past few seasons have collected millions of hits and are shared repeatedly every time a new one is posted. He even has his own little nicknames for the players, like a good bingo caller on an epic scale.

The man “for Napoli, scoring with the Number 14” has been in rare form this season, making him the most common subject for those viral clips, but how long will that remain the case? Like former Bellini favourites Edinson Cavani and Gonzalo Higuain before him, Mertens has been strongly linked with a summer exit, his future plunged into doubt as various offers emerge.

He has been reportedly offered a new contract by Napoli, the club willing to hand him a four-year deal worth €3.2m per year, the latter figure approximately double his current salary. And so they should. The Belgian has undoubtedly enjoyed the best season of his career, but he has also helped those supporters who gleefully yell his name forget about Higuain’s exit and kept the team afloat.

While Neapolitans everywhere took the Argentinian’s decision to join bitter rivals Juventus as a personal affront, Coach Maurizio Sarri was much more concerned with finding someone else to score the guaranteed goals that had just left town. Arkadiusz Milik briefly provided a solution, then Manolo Gabbiadini didn’t. The Polish striker tore ligaments in his knee after making a superb start to life in Higuain’s footsteps, his Italian team-mate was quickly sold to Southampton when he then failed to follow in them.

Then came the genius decision to play Mertens as the focal point of Sarri’s 4-3-3 formation, not as a ‘False 9’ but – despite him standing just 5’7” tall – as a genuine out-and-out striker. It paid off spectacularly, the former PSV winger leading the line perfectly, running off the shoulder of the last defender and scoring goals of almost all kinds.

Well, there have understandably been no headers, but he has bagged free-kicks, penalties and tap-ins with equal aplomb, his current tally of 25 in all competition just two short of his career-best haul from back in 2011-12.

But will he stay around once this season ends? Offers from China, Chelsea and Manchester United are apparently on the table, all offering a far more lucrative salary than the one De Laurentiis would hand him if Mertens opted to sign that new deal.

He could stay, with the careers of Marek Hamsik and Jose Callejon perhaps showing him just how beloved a player who chooses to remain under the shadow of Vesuvius can become. Higuain may be thriving with the Bianconeri, but he was always going to be played as a striker by Max Allegri. It took years (and the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic) before Cavani was given the opportunity to do the same by PSG, and there are very few big clubs who would allow Mertens to occupy that role on a regular basis.

It is therefore good timing that sees Juventus set to visit the San Paolo twice over the next seven days, as hopefully the reception Higuain receives in those two games might prompt Mertens to have second thoughts. There will be no Decibel Bellini theatrics, just boos, jeers and insults every time his former team-mate touches the ball, the crowd baying for the blood of their former hero as punishment for deserting them.

Does the man scoring in the Number 14 shirt really want that to be his future too?

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

Have your say...
mmmmmmm
He is 30, he is playing the season of his lifetime, since he is a small quick player getting older want benefit him as soon as he lost his agility and quickness he will be again too short for up front and too slow to be wide. If I am ADL I would cash in.
Dunno why but people who watch Serie A tend to overprise player who provide one good season, I still think that Hamsik and Insigne are far more valuable than Mer-Tens and Zielinski has also slotted well giving them some muscle in midfield.
on the 30th March, 2017 at 8:09am

Post new comment

Your email address is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
If you have your own website, enter its address here.
Maximum 500 characters.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
Your responses will be moderated, and sometimes edited, by Football Italia before appearing on the site. Please keep your comments clean and try to keep them relevant to the blog above. We reserve the right to reject views that we deem unsuitable for publication.
FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST BLOGS
LATEST BLOGS FROM GUEST BLOGGER
CLUB BY CLUB NEWS

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies