Thursday March 30 2017
Agent: ‘Hysaj should be back’
By Football Italia staff

Elseid Hysaj’s agent is “optimistic” that the Napoli full-back will be fit for the Juventus double-header.

The defender was injured while on international duty with Albania, creating apprehension for the double showdown with the Bianconeri, Sunday in Serie A and Wednesday in the Coppa Italia.

“He had an ankle problem, but I think we might be ok for Sunday,” Mario Giuffredi said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“We’re optimistic for the match with Juventus. The League game could create enthusiasm for the Coppa Italia, in which it will take a real feat [to come back].”

