Juve storm over Anti-Mafia Commission

By Football Italia staff

A member of the Anti-Mafia commission accuses Juventus of corruption, with the President saying he is undermining the organisation.

The Bianconeri are working with the commission in relation to infiltration of their ultras by the ‘Ndrangheta, the Calabrian mafia.

In addition, the club has been deferred to the disciplinary commission of the FIGC, but a storm has erupted over the words of one of the Anti-Mafia Commission.

Marcello Tagliatatela was interviewed on Radio 24 yesterday, and admitted to being a Napoli fan and chanting against Juve “when they deserve it”.

Pressed on what that meant, he replied “when they get favours from referees” and then alluded to the Calciopoli scandal.

Tagliatatela then declared “the referees are sponsored by Fiat, and therefore Juventus, they take money”, insisting that the AIA “has a sponsorship from a company owned by Fiat”.

In fact the referees’ association is sponsored by EuroVita, which is 78 per cent owned by a large investment fund named J.C. Flowers & Co.

The Agnelli family’s holding company, Exor, once had a tiny stake in the fund, but it was sold many years before the sponsorship of the AIA began in 2015.

Unsurprisingly, the President of the Anti-Mafia Commission was displeased with her colleague.

“The words of Tagliatatela are serious and unnecessarily offensive to the work of the Commission,” Rosy Bindi told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Given the words of Tagliatatela, fans of the Old Lady have raised fears that the Commission will be biased against their club, but the man in question isn’t backing down.

“They didn’t pay them [the referees] but they locked them in bathrooms,” he told Top Calcio 24.

“I don’t forget what happened in the past, it can happen in the present too. I haven’t accused anyone, not even [Andrea] Agnelli, we’ll see what comes out of the Commission on the question of Juventus and the ‘Ndrangheta.

“I should apologise? To who? To a club which had two Scudetti revoked?”

