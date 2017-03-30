NEWS
Thursday March 30 2017
Inter to keep Pioli
By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly decided to keep current Coach Stefano Pioli, at least for next season.

The former Lazio boss replaced Frank de Boer on the bench earlier this season, but only has a contract until the summer of 2018.

Both Antonio Conte and Diego Simeone have been linked with the post, but it appears they will remain with their respective clubs, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

Therefore, reports Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have decided to move forward with Pioli, and Suning Group have promised four top players in the summer.

Those are likely to be a left-back, with Ricardo Rodriguez the most likely signing; a central defender, a central midfielder and a winger.

However, if Simeone decides to leave Atletico in the summer of 2018 he would remain very much the favoured option for Suning.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies