Inter to keep Pioli

By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly decided to keep current Coach Stefano Pioli, at least for next season.

The former Lazio boss replaced Frank de Boer on the bench earlier this season, but only has a contract until the summer of 2018.

Both Antonio Conte and Diego Simeone have been linked with the post, but it appears they will remain with their respective clubs, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

Therefore, reports Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have decided to move forward with Pioli, and Suning Group have promised four top players in the summer.

Those are likely to be a left-back, with Ricardo Rodriguez the most likely signing; a central defender, a central midfielder and a winger.

However, if Simeone decides to leave Atletico in the summer of 2018 he would remain very much the favoured option for Suning.

