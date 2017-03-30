NEWS
Thursday March 30 2017
Caldara: ‘Not ready for Juventus yet’
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta defender Mattia Caldara never thought of moving to Juventus in January - “I have to grow”.

The Bianconeri have already signed the centre-back, but he’s been loaned back to the Orobici until the summer of 2018.

“All the fuss around me is gratifying, but I’m not the type who thinks about it,” Caldara told reporters after a visit to the Atalanta store.

“Did I think of moving to Juve in January? Absolutely not, I have to grow with Atalanta to be ready for Juventus.

“The Europa League? At this point in the season we can’t settle, we need to try for it.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies