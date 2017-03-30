Caldara: ‘Not ready for Juventus yet’

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta defender Mattia Caldara never thought of moving to Juventus in January - “I have to grow”.

The Bianconeri have already signed the centre-back, but he’s been loaned back to the Orobici until the summer of 2018.

“All the fuss around me is gratifying, but I’m not the type who thinks about it,” Caldara told reporters after a visit to the Atalanta store.

“Did I think of moving to Juve in January? Absolutely not, I have to grow with Atalanta to be ready for Juventus.

“The Europa League? At this point in the season we can’t settle, we need to try for it.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.