‘Whistles will motivate Higuain’

By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus and Napoli defender Ciro Ferrara believes whistles “could be terrific motivation” for Gonzalo Higuain on Sunday.

The striker left the Partenopei in the summer to join the champions, taking a secret medical in Spain after the Old Lady activated his release clause.

“What a relief I don’t have to play…” Ferrara joked, speaking to Corriere dello Sport.

“I think he'll get a varied reception, there's be a lot of whistling but Higuain is the first to know that, he’ll have been expecting that since the summer. Many will be indifferent though.

“Beyond the predictable whistles, I hope there’s space for some witty, subtle banter too, because Neapolitans are quite capable of that. I hope respect and education prevail.

"I don't know Higuain personally, but I know that a champion like him won't be scared or intimidated by such a hostile atmosphere.

"He's already scored against Napoli with the Juve shirt, although it was at Juventus Stadium and not at San Paolo.

"My experience tells me that games like the upcoming two give a lift to real champions, and Higuain is one of those.

"The whistles could be terrific motivation for him.

“What kind of reception did I get? Beautiful, they applauded both me and [Marcello] Lippi. Then something changed, younger people only associated me with Juventus.

“In Naples this rivalry goes beyond sport, before [Diego] Maradona arrived a win against Juve could change the season.

“After winning the League, the fans realised they didn’t have to be content with just that.”

Ferrara then looked ahead to the game on Sunday, and the former defender believes Napoli can get a win.

“The result of Sunday’s game is uncertain, anything can happen at San Paolo. The 10 points between the two teams doesn’t accurately reflect the balance of power.

“There is a gap, but Napoli can bridge it in a 90-minute game. Personally though I’m convinced Juve will win the Scudetto, regardless of what happens at San Paolo.

“They’ll remain as the team to beat for many years to come.”

