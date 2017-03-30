Juventus step up Bernardeschi pursuit?

By Football Italia staff

Marko Pjaca’s injury will reportedly see Juventus step up their pursuit of Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi.

Pjaca is out for around six months after suffering a cruciate ligament injury on international duty with Croatia.

The Bianconeri had already been linked with Bernardeschi, but Tuttosport is reporting that they will now intensity their efforts to sign the Italian international.

The 23-year-old is yet to agree a new contract with the Viola, with his current deal running until 2019.

As reported by the newspaper, there has already been tentative contact with his entourage, and talks could intensify in the coming weeks.

Bernardeschi is seen as an ideal signing, as he’s young and can play in almost any formation.

