NEWS
Thursday March 30 2017
Juventus step up Bernardeschi pursuit?
By Football Italia staff

Marko Pjaca’s injury will reportedly see Juventus step up their pursuit of Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi.

Pjaca is out for around six months after suffering a cruciate ligament injury on international duty with Croatia.

The Bianconeri had already been linked with Bernardeschi, but Tuttosport is reporting that they will now intensity their efforts to sign the Italian international.

The 23-year-old is yet to agree a new contract with the Viola, with his current deal running until 2019.

As reported by the newspaper, there has already been tentative contact with his entourage, and talks could intensify in the coming weeks.

Bernardeschi is seen as an ideal signing, as he’s young and can play in almost any formation.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies