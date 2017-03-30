Anderson: ‘Decisive week for Lazio’

By Football Italia staff

Felipe Anderson admits “it’s a decisive week” for Lazio, as they face first Sassuolo then Roma.

The Biancocelesti are currently six points away from a Champions League spot, while they hold a 2-0 lead over their city rivals after the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

“This is a decisive week for us,” Anderson confirmed in an interview with Premium Sport.

“We have to hit our two objectives for the season, we can’t get it wrong. First we’ll think about Sassuolo, then the derby.

“After the win over Roma there’s been a really positive atmosphere around us, we’re happy to have won the first derby and shown our value.

“We’re thinking about ourselves, not what people say. They’ll have their fans right behind them, but if we’re intelligent we’ll play a great match.”

