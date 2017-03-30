NEWS
Thursday March 30 2017
Agent: 'Napoli do like Cragno'
By Football Italia staff

Alessio Cragno’s agent confirms he met Napoli in Milan yesterday but “talking about the transfer market is premature”.

The Cagliari goalkeeper is currently on loan with Benevento, and has been capped 12 times by the Italy Under-21s.

It was reported yesterday that the 22-year-old was being tracked by the Partenopei, with sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli pictured meeting with his agent.

“Yesterday I met Cristiano Giuntoli in Milan, certainly,” Graziano Battistini said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“The sporting director was there, as were other sporting directors, and I had the pleasure of meeting him and talking with him.

“Did we discuss Cragno? We talked about various things, but in an informal well. I should point out one thing though: the meeting didn’t determine that Cragno could go to the Neapolitans or not.

“Napoli admire him, as do other clubs, but to talk about the transfer market now is premature. Any discussion about the transfer market is postponed to the summer.

“Cragno’s primary goal is to return as soon as possible and give Benevento a hand in the play-offs.”

