Thursday March 30 2017
‘VMS the Donnarumma of Torino’
By Football Italia staff

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic will become “the Gianluigi Donnarumma of Torino”, according to his agent.

The goalkeeper, brother of Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has agreed a deal with the Granata, and will officially join up with the squad in the summer.

“Together with the Torino directors, Sinisa [Mihajlovic] was crucial to do the deal which brought Vanja to the Granata,” Mateja Kezman revealed in an interview with Tuttosport.

“We know that the Coach has esteem for him, he had no doubts about focusing on him. For Vanja it was important to know that a Coach who is his compatriot and has a magnificent playing career behind him wanted him so much.

“We can only thank Sinisa and the club for their confidence, Vanja will repay it on the pitch. With Miha he’ll grow well, in a calm environment.

“Sinisa is the right Coach, he believes in youngsters and isn’t afraid to throw them in. Toro is the ideal club for Vanja.

“Will he be their Donnarumma? Yes, you could say that. Vanja has outstanding technical and personal qualities, he’ll become one of Europe’s best goalkeepers in a few years.

“In addition to his physicality, which allows him to cover the goal really well, strikes fear into his opponents and allows him to claim high balls, Vanja has a wonderful positional sense.

“He’s always in the right place at the right time, and that’s half the battle for a goalkeeper.

“He’s very mature, he’s 20 but it’s like he’s 25.

“Vanja will arrive in Turin with the greatest motivation, but also humility. He’s ready to be first-choice or second-choice goalkeeper.

“He’s young, you have to earn everything and that’s the way it should be. He’ll astonish everyone in Italy, like his brother Sergej.”

