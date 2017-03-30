NEWS
Thursday March 30 2017
‘Lyanco rejected Juventus, Atletico’
By Football Italia staff

New Torino signing Lyanco rejected Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Wolfsburg, his agent confirms.

The centre-back was officially announced as a Granata player this week, and he’ll join up with his new teammates in the summer.

Juve were believed to be very close to the Sao Paulo defender, and his representative acknowledges their interest.

“All the teams that you’ve read about [him being linked to] in the papers are true,” Frederico Moraes confirmed in an interview with Tuttomercatoweb.

“Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Wolfsburg were very interested, we spoke with all of them and visited their training grounds.

“In the end his choice was to go to Torino. He’ll play right away, he has a Coach [Sinisa Mihajlovic] who can make him better.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies