‘Lyanco rejected Juventus, Atletico’

By Football Italia staff

New Torino signing Lyanco rejected Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Wolfsburg, his agent confirms.

The centre-back was officially announced as a Granata player this week, and he’ll join up with his new teammates in the summer.

Juve were believed to be very close to the Sao Paulo defender, and his representative acknowledges their interest.

“All the teams that you’ve read about [him being linked to] in the papers are true,” Frederico Moraes confirmed in an interview with Tuttomercatoweb.

“Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Wolfsburg were very interested, we spoke with all of them and visited their training grounds.

“In the end his choice was to go to Torino. He’ll play right away, he has a Coach [Sinisa Mihajlovic] who can make him better.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.