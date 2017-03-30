NEWS
Thursday March 30 2017
Orsato for Napoli-Juventus
By Football Italia staff

The referees for Week 30 of Serie A have been announced, with Daniele Orsato assigned to Napoli-Juventus.

First meets third in Naples on Sunday night, with Gonzalo Higuain returning to Stadio San Paolo for the first time since moving to Turin in the summer.

The AIA has decided to appoint Orsato as the referee for what is sure to be a fiery encounter, having last taken charge of the Bianconeri for their 1-0 win over Roma in December.

The Partnopei’s last game with the official was a 3-1 defeat to the Giallorossi in October.

Elsewhere, Domenico Celi will be the man in the middle for Sampdoria’s trip to Inter, while Paolo Mazzoleni will oversee Pescara-Milan.

Serie A Week 30 referees:

Chievo-Crotone - Gianpaolo Calvarese
Fiorentina-Bologna - Daniele Doveri
Genoa-Atalanta - Claudio Gavillucci
Inter-Sampdoria - Domenico Celi
Napoli-Juventus - Daniele Orsato
Palermo-Cagliari - Paolo Valeri
Pescara-Milan - Paolo Mazzoleni
Roma-Empoli - Davide Massa
Sassuolo-Lazio - Piero Giacomelli
Torino-Udinese - Davide Ghersini

