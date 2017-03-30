Orsato for Napoli-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

The referees for Week 30 of Serie A have been announced, with Daniele Orsato assigned to Napoli-Juventus.

First meets third in Naples on Sunday night, with Gonzalo Higuain returning to Stadio San Paolo for the first time since moving to Turin in the summer.

The AIA has decided to appoint Orsato as the referee for what is sure to be a fiery encounter, having last taken charge of the Bianconeri for their 1-0 win over Roma in December.

The Partnopei’s last game with the official was a 3-1 defeat to the Giallorossi in October.

Elsewhere, Domenico Celi will be the man in the middle for Sampdoria’s trip to Inter, while Paolo Mazzoleni will oversee Pescara-Milan.

Serie A Week 30 referees:

Chievo-Crotone - Gianpaolo Calvarese

Fiorentina-Bologna - Daniele Doveri

Genoa-Atalanta - Claudio Gavillucci

Inter-Sampdoria - Domenico Celi

Napoli-Juventus - Daniele Orsato

Palermo-Cagliari - Paolo Valeri

Pescara-Milan - Paolo Mazzoleni

Roma-Empoli - Davide Massa

Sassuolo-Lazio - Piero Giacomelli

Torino-Udinese - Davide Ghersini

