NEWS
Thursday March 30 2017
Juventus miss out on Dahoud
By Football Italia staff

Juventus have missed out on Mahmoud Dahoud, as the midfielder has signed for Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old was heavily linked with the Bianconeri, and it’s thought they sent scouts to watch him late last year.

However, it has today been announced that the Borussia Monchengladbach man will join Dortmund in the summer.

A statement on the club’s official website confirmed that Dahoud has been signed for the 2017-18 season.

Sporting director Michael Zorc noted that the youngster “has already shown he can play at the top level”.

