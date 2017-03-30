Crespo: ‘Higuain psychological problem’

By Football Italia staff

Hernan Crespo believes Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has “a psychological issue” in big games.

The 29-year-old is a prolific goalscorer, but missed a good chance in the 2014 World Cup final, as well as in the two most recent Copa America finals.

In addition, Pipita missed a penalty against Lazio which cost Napoli a Champions League place in 2015.

“Why does it happen? That’s a question for a psychologist, not me,” Crespo shrugged, speaking to Perform.

“Technically there are no questions about Higuain, but I think in this situation it’s kind of like a chain reaction. It can happen in a final, and it can happen to anyone.

“You have to figure out whether he has the mental qualities to overcome an error, in this case certain mistakes in finals are part of his history, maybe he can’t forget them.

“It’s a psychological issue more than a technical one.”

