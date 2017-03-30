Maradona: ‘Dybala a phenomenon’

By Football Italia staff

Argentinian legend Diego Maradona describes Juventus forward Paulo Dybala as “a phenomenon”.

La Joya has been one of the Bianconeri’s star men since signing from Palermo in the summer of 2015, and has won the approval of one of history’s greatest players.

“I’ve been following him since he was at Instituto,” Maradona told TyC Sports.

“He just needs to play as many games as possible, but he’ll make it because he’s a phenomenon.

“Sometimes he tries to do things which are too quick for Italian football, he’s yet to get used to a certain way of playing but give him time and he’ll keep improving.

“He’s on the level of players like [Lionel] Messi, [Gonzalo] Higuain and [Sergio] Aguero.

“Messi is by far the best, but the other three are great players, each with his own characteristics. Messi and Dybala, for example, have feet Higuain doesn’t have.

“Therefore I’ll say that Higuain will keep scoring, but Dybala will keep growing.”

Maradona also took the time to criticise FIFA for the four-game ban given to Messi for insulting an assistant referee.

“I think his insults were a reflexive act. Compare it to [Zinedine] Zidane’s headbutt on [Marco] Materazzi…

“Messi is a sensational lad who doesn’t complain about anything. He’s a teddy bear with his teammates.”

