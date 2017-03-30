NEWS
Thursday March 30 2017
Juventus-Barcelona sold out
By Football Italia staff

All tickets for Juventus’ Champions League Quarter Final first leg with Barcelona were sold out just minutes after going on sale.

The Bianconeri face the Catalan giants on April 11 in Turin, and Juventus Stadium is already sold out for the match.

All of the tickets were bought by members in the special pre-sale, meaning they never went on general release.

The match is a repeat of the 2015 Champions League final, where the Old Lady were defeated 3-1 by the Blaugrana.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies