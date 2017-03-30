Juventus-Barcelona sold out

By Football Italia staff

All tickets for Juventus’ Champions League Quarter Final first leg with Barcelona were sold out just minutes after going on sale.

The Bianconeri face the Catalan giants on April 11 in Turin, and Juventus Stadium is already sold out for the match.

All of the tickets were bought by members in the special pre-sale, meaning they never went on general release.

The match is a repeat of the 2015 Champions League final, where the Old Lady were defeated 3-1 by the Blaugrana.

