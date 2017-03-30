‘Never told Nainggolan to leave’

By Football Italia staff

Roma's Kostas Manolas clarifies his comments on Radja Nainggolan - “if he wants to stay, then stay”.

The Greek defender was at the centre of controversy over the international break, when he appeared to urge his teammate to move to England.

In addition, the centre-back noted that the Giallorossi “are not up to the standard of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid”, but he has clarified his remarks today.

“I never said Roma wasn’t a big club,” Manolas explained to Sky.

“If it wasn’t then I wouldn’t be here, it’s a very big club. I never pushed Nainggolan, as I read. I said he’s a top player, who could play anywhere.

“The choice is his, Roma are a great club so if he wants to stay, then stay.”

Napoli meet Juventus this weekend, could that allow Roma to close the gap in the Scudetto race?

“I’m not supporting anyone. We’ll see a great match between two great teams. We must always believe, we have two difficult objectives, we need to keep working.”

Manolas also briefly addressed rumours surround his own future, with rumours he could move to Inter or Manchester United in the summer.

“I’ve read in the newspapers that I’ll be everywhere…” the 25-year-old sighed.

“Only God knows my future, I have to do well at Roma and the reality is that I have two years on my contract.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.