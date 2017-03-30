Saponara: ‘Divided Milan dressing room’

By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Saponara admits he had a “dark period” with Milan, with “a divided dressing room and a lot of problems”.

The attacking midfielder spent two seasons with the Rossoneri, working under three different Coaches in Massimiliano Allegri, Clarence Seedorf and Filippo Inzaghi.

After an unhappy spell at San Siro, he returned to San Siro before making the move to Fiorentina in January.

“It was a dark period,” Saponara told La Repubblica.

“There was a divided dressing room and a lot of problems, Italians on one side and foreigners on the other. Then there were the three Coaches.

“Luckily [Giampaolo] Pazzini was there and he helped me a lot. When I signed for the Viola he sent me a message saying ‘Florence is special, it will be fantastic’.

“Pazzo is a true friend.”

