Carnevali: ‘No Inter offer for Berardi’

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali insists there has been “no contact” with Inter for Domenico Berardi.

The forward turned down the chance to move to Juventus last summer, and it has been heavily reported that the Nerazzurri are determined to bring him to San Siro this year.

“It’s good if big clubs ask for our players,” Carnevali pointed out on SportMediaset.

“That means our staff have chosen quality lads. Last year Juve were there but both we and he [Berardi] wanted to continue together, then we’ll see this summer.

“I think he’s one of the best talents in our football, it’s normal that the big Italian and foreign clubs are interested in him.

“Inter are crazy about him? If that’s the case it’s good because he’s a champion. If it’s really the case Inter will make an offer for him at the appropriate time, and that has never arrived.

“There has been no contract for Berardi as of now.

“How much would he cost? When the time comes and there’s the will to do a transfer then we’ll make the right evaluation.”

