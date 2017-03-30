Zielinski: ‘Scudetto race not over’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski declares “the League is not over” and wants to re-open the Scudetto race by beating Juventus.

The Partenopei are 10 points behind the League leaders, but the Polish international believes they can still win Serie A this season.

“There’s a lot of expectation and we can feel that,” Zielinski said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli ahead of the double-header with the Bianconeri.

“We know for our fans it’s very important to win, we want to give huge joy to our fans.

“We want to beat Juventus, simply to get closer to Juventus. The League is not over and we can definitely re-open it. We want to finish as high-up as we can.

“If we play the way we know we can, we can beat them. With the help of our fans we can do it.

“The Coppa Italia? We believe in the final. We need two goals to recover, but we’re a great team and we can definitely do it.

“For the moment though the League match is more important.”

Zielinski was also asked about his future, and insists he wants to stay at San Paolo.

“I’m very happy in Naples and I have no desire to move. There’s a great squad here and the fans are fantastic, there are no problems.

“It’s great to work with so many champions. I hope that by the end of the season I can give a lot to the cause.”

