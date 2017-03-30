Juventus to sign Benatia outright

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have reportedly decided to make Medhi Benatia’s loan move from Bayern Munich permanent.

The centre-back joined the Bianconeri on a €3m loan last summer, with the option to make the move permanent for a further €17m.

If they wish to take up that option, the Italian champions must do so by May 30, and Goal is reporting that they have decided they want Benatia permanently.

There are excellent relations between the two clubs, so there should be no problems confirming the deal, especially as Kingsley Coman should permanently join the Bavarians this summer.

