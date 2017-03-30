NEWS
Thursday March 30 2017
‘Inter can still qualify for CL’
By Football Italia staff

Jeison Murillo believes Inter can still qualify for the Champions League, and aims to “win every game” until the end of the season.

The Nerazzurri are currently eight points behind third-placed Napoli with nine games to play, but the Partenopei face leaders Juventus on Sunday night, so may drop points.

“We never give up,” Murillo told Premium Sport.

“We still think we can achieve our objective. We know it will be difficult, but we work every day and we’re looking forward.

“Napoli-Juventus? Any result which happens is fine. Then if we can pick up some points, even better. We can’t do anything other than win every game.”

