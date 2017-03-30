Mazzola: ‘New Italy exciting’

By Football Italia staff

Inter legend Sandro Mazzola believes Italy have an “exciting project”, and hits out at Arrigo Sacchi.

Sacchi criticised Giampiero Ventura’s Azzurri, but the 1968 European Championship winner has leapt to the CT’s defence.

“We’ve started a new and exciting project,” Mazzola told Gazzamercato.

“It’s early to start making proclamations, but I really liked the approach and character these lads showed. Of course there’s a long way to go, but we’re on the right road.

“I never even liked Sacchi when he was a Coach, never mind as a columnist…

“Look at the numbers, in seven games Ventura has managed five wins and two draws, so I’d say that for a beginning his work is unassailable.

“He gave a debut to five exciting prospects, he’s building an Italy which is young but at the same time solid. Right now I don’t think there’s much to complain about.

“I think that the group is crucial in achieving any objective. Of all of them, [Marco] Verratti is and will be the most important in our national team.

“He has important qualities and can contribute both offensively and defensively. In my view, this is a positive period for Italian football, there are interesting youngsters who are showing what they can do even with the biggest clubs, like [Roberto] Gagliardini at Inter and many others.

“Ventura will keep looking for talented youngsters to square the circle. We’re a work in progress.”

