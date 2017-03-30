No Juventus fans at Napoli

By Football Italia staff

As expected there will be no away fans allowed at Stadio San Paolo when Napoli welcome Juventus on Sunday.

This fixture is one of the most fiercely contested in Serie A, and Gonzalo Higuain’s return will only add more fuel to the fire. Click here for a match preview.

Today the Neapolitan prefecture has officially confirmed that, for reasons of public order, no visiting supporters will be allowed to attend either this weekend’s games or Wednesday’s Coppa Italia game.

Only residents of the Campania region and those in possession of a Napoli fan card will be allowed to go to the game.

The same criteria were applied for the two matches in Turin so far this season.

