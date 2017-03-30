Mazzola: ‘Inter can make CL’

By Football Italia staff

Sandro Mazzola believes Inter can still qualify for the Champions League - “it’s when things are easy that they lose…”

The 74-year-old is a Nerazzurri legend, spending his whole career with the club and winning four Scudetti plus four European Cups.

“With Inter you never know,” Mazzola told Gazzamercato when asked about Champions League qualification.

“When things are impossible they can do them, it’s when things are easy that they have fear and lose.

“[Stefano] Pioli has the right personality to win. He doesn’t transmit his strength to the outside, but having spoken to people close to him the squad definitely know it.

“He has character and quality, these are rare features to find. He’s the right man to lead Inter to triumph.

“To be competitive on every level, the team just needs to keep a hold of the valuable players and sign some in the right positions.

“Aside from [Marco] Verratti, there are interesting Italian talents you could get without spending excessively.”

Mazzola was also asked if he’d ever considered leaving the Beneamata during his illustrious career.

“We were close several times, Roma and Fiorentina tried for me, but I never accepted because I wanted Inter.

“Juventus also wanted me in 1967. Due to a new rule from the FIGC, contracts expired every year.

“It was May and I was coming out of training at Appiano Gentile, I walked over to my car and I realised there was another one parked there with a Turin licence plate.

“I driver got out of this car, it was the first time I’d seen a car with a phone. He passed me over to L’Avvocato [Gianni] Agnelli, who gave me an appointment for a breakfast at Villar Perosa.

“After talking to me about my father [Valentino] and the Grande Torino, he offered me a Fiat dealership and double my wages to move to Juve.

“My legs were shaking, I asked for a day to think about it.

“I came home to see my mother, she saw I was upset and wanted to know what had happened.

“I told her everything, and after a moment of silence she caught my eye and said: ‘Your father would turn in his grave if he heard this! The son of the Toro captain at Juventus! Reject it!’.

“It would have been an affront and I did indeed reject it.”

