Mandzukic to miss Napoli-Juve?

By Football Italia staff

Mario Mandzukic is a major doubt for Juventus as they visit Napoli on Sunday, as he too returned from international duty with an injury.

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday at 19.45 UK time, click here for a match preview.

Reports are emerging from the Turin training camp that Mandzukic is suffering from an inflammation in his left knee.

He played for Croatia this week and returned in poor condition, so Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium both claim it is more unlikely than not he’ll miss the big game.

It’s a real blow for Juve, who lost Marko Pjaca for the rest of the season after he damaged knee ligaments on international duty with Croatia.

Pjaca is visiting the Villa Stuart clinic today for more tests and that will ascertain the length of his absence, which is expected to be around six months.

Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado will only return to the training camp later today from South America.

