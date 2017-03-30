Bologna lose Helander

By Football Italia staff

Bologna will be without defender Filip Helander for three weeks after he was injured playing for Sweden.

The centre-back sprained his knee during his senior Sweden debut in a 3-2 friendly victory away to Portugal on Tuesday.

Today tests confirmed the extent of the sprain to the right knee and a strain to the collateral ligament too.

Helander will be out of action for around three weeks, stated the Bologna medical staff in a statement.

The 23-year-old has one goal in nine Serie A games this season.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.