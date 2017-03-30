Orsato 'right choice' for Napoli-Juve

By Football Italia staff

Former referee Rosario Lo Bello believes Daniele Orsato is the “right choice” to officiate Napoli-Juventus.

The big grudge match is at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“Orsato is an authoritative referee, very reliable. In my view it is the right choice to designate him to this game,” Lo Bello told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

The 41-year-old from Vicenza has been appointed to this weekend’s Serie A showdown in Naples.

His record with Napoli is perfectly even with 10 wins, nine draws and 10 defeats.

Juventus have won 12 of their games with Orsato as the referee, drawn 10 and lost only five.

He already officiated their meeting in Turin in February 2016, which ended 1-0 for the Bianconeri.

Orsato was also there for Napoli 2-1 Juventus in September 2015, Napoli 2-0 Juventus in March 2014, Napoli 1-1 Juventus in March 2013 and Juventus 3-0 Napoli in April 2012.

Napoli have lost their last three matches with Orsato in a row, two of them against Roma.

The referee was in charge during the Partenopei’s 3-1 Coppa Italia Final victory over Fiorentina in May 2014.

