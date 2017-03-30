Serie B: Latina docked one point

By Football Italia staff

Serie B club Latina have been docked one point for financial irregularities.

The decision was announced today by the FIGC tribunal, as taxes and pension contributions were not paid on time.

As part of the same ruling, administrator Pasquale Maietta (three months) and Antonio Aprile (30 days) were banned.

Latina therefore drop to 31 points, on a par with Trapani, and are at risk of relegation into Lega Pro.

