NEWS
Thursday March 30 2017
Vecino out for Fiorentina
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina announced they will be without Matias Vecino against Bologna, while Federico Bernardeschi remains in doubt.

It kicks off at the Stadio Franchi on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT).

The Viola released a statement confirming Vecino returned from international duty with Uruguay suffering from pain at the back of his left thigh.

More tests are required to ascertain the extent of the damage, but the medical staff have already ruled the midfielder out of this weekend’s game with Bologna.

Meanwhile, Bernardeschi pulled out of international duty with a recurring ankle inflammation and is still not fully recovered.

He only participated in part of today’s training session with the rest of the squad.

Fiorentina are already sure Gonzalo Rodriguez will miss the Bologna match, as the defender is suspended.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies