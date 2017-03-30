Vecino out for Fiorentina

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina announced they will be without Matias Vecino against Bologna, while Federico Bernardeschi remains in doubt.

It kicks off at the Stadio Franchi on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT).

The Viola released a statement confirming Vecino returned from international duty with Uruguay suffering from pain at the back of his left thigh.

More tests are required to ascertain the extent of the damage, but the medical staff have already ruled the midfielder out of this weekend’s game with Bologna.

Meanwhile, Bernardeschi pulled out of international duty with a recurring ankle inflammation and is still not fully recovered.

He only participated in part of today’s training session with the rest of the squad.

Fiorentina are already sure Gonzalo Rodriguez will miss the Bologna match, as the defender is suspended.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.