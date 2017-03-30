Liverpool renew Paredes bid

By Football Italia staff

Liverpool are preparing another swoop for Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes, who is no longer considered a key figure there.

It was no secret that Jurgen Klopp and the Anfield club were interested in Paredes last summer and over the January transfer window.

According to the latest report from Calciomercato.com, the situation has changed over the last few months and a new proposal worth €25m would allow for a move.

Paredes turns 23 in June and has been in Italy since 2014 at Chievo, Empoli and Roma.

This season he scored three goals in 22 Serie A appearances, but in recent weeks has struggled for playing time.

Having dropped back down the pecking order following Luciano Spalletti’s change of system, it’s likely Roma would be happier to sell Paredes rather than part with Radja Nainggolan or Kostas Manolas.

He is under contract until June 2019.

