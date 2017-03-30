NEWS
Thursday March 30 2017
Roma back in for Kessie
By Football Italia staff

Roma are planning the future with a new meeting for Atalanta sensation Franck Kessie, also wanted by Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Juventus.

The Ivory Coast international midfielder is still only 20 years old, but is already considered the ‘new Yaya Toure.’

There was a bidding war over the January transfer window for Kessie, who has scored seven goals in 24 competitive Atalanta games this season, plus three assists.

The Bergamo club refused to release Kessie as well after already selling Roberto Gagliardini to Inter.

Sky Sport Italia note that while the other clubs have eased off the pressure, Roma have maintained a continual rapport with the Orobici.

That could well pay off, as another meeting is planned with Atalanta directors and his agent after the Easter break.

The asking price remains €30m plus performance-related bonuses for a player in his debut Serie A season.

