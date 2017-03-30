NEWS
Thursday March 30 2017
Arsenal look to Jankto
By Football Italia staff

Arsenal have set their sights on Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto, claim reports in England.

The Mirror insists 21-year-old Czech Republic international Jankto has caught the eye of the Gunners directors for next season.

He got his senior Czech debut last week and promptly scored.

This season Jankto has netted four goals with four assists in 21 Serie A appearances for the Friulani.

He has already been linked with a bid by Juventus, but Arsenal are now entering the fray.

Surprisingly solid in defence for someone with such a good scoring record, Jankto has been in Italy since joining the Udinese youth academy in 2014.

He had a loan spell in Serie B with Ascoli and is fast becoming a regular at the Dacia Arena.

