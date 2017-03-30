Marchisio: 'I admire Iniesta'

Claudio Marchisio can’t wait for the trip to Napoli, admires Barcelona’s Andres Iniesta and confirmed Juventus Champions League ambition.

The midfielder sat down for a lengthy interview with JTV, but it won’t be aired in full until tomorrow evening.

“As a child I loved playing as a striker, then I became a midfielder. I am happy to be one of the Bianconeri symbols, as that is a dream I had since childhood.

“It has been an incredible journey. I am proud and so is all of my family. It was such a wonderful path here that I still feel like I am inside a dream, even if so many years have passed and I’ve won so many trophies.

“I realised I was a professional in Napoli-Juventus in 2006-07, a good performance and after that I felt ready for anything. It was the first time I felt an integral part of Juve.”

Marchisio returns to the Stadio San Paolo in Serie A on Sunday evening and again next Wednesday for the Coppa Italia semi-final.

“We have to take it one game at a time. We’re both coming off the break for international duty, so many players have travelled long distances.

“Napoli-Juve will be a wonderful clash, as Napoli are proving themselves to be a great team with important figures who play beautiful football.

“We are doing very well and growing game by game. We concentrate for now only on Serie A, we’ll think about the Coppa Italia later.”

The run of tough tests doesn’t end there, as Barcelona are up next in the Champions League semi-final.

“Even if the Champions League does come during a delicate time in the Serie A calendar, adrenaline gives you incredible physical and mental energy. You don’t need much to prepare for a game against Barcelona.

“It won’t be a chance for revenge after the 2015 Final, as that could only have been in another Final. Our objective is to reach the Final in Cardiff and challenge for the cup.

“The Barcelona player I admire the most is Iniesta, as he has infinite talent and intelligence. He brings so much both with his ideas and passing.”

Is there a particular goal that Marchisio dreams of scoring?

“One from midfield. I managed it with the Primavera squad years ago against Salernitana, actually from the get-go. The goalkeepers are more concentrated at this level, so it’s more difficult…”

