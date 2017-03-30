Mertens in Man Utd talks?

By Football Italia staff

Italian reports are spreading that Dries Mertens intends to leave Napoli for a move to Manchester United with telephone talks taking place.

The winger turned centre-forward has been in negotiations for a contract extension, but doesn’t seem convinced by the salary worth €3m per season – double what he currently earns.

His current deal expires in 2018, so time is running out to reach a new agreement.

According to both Mediaset Premium and La Repubblica, Mertens has been in telephone contact with figures at Manchester United.

Mediaset insist the Belgium international is “80-90 per cent likely to leave” the Stadio San Paolo this summer.

Mertens turns 30 in May and therefore feels this is his best chance of getting a massive transfer, plus wages for €4.7m per season.

You can read Adam Digby's blog on whether Mertens should stay at Napoli or walk away here.

He has been a hugely successful striker, scoring 25 goals with 11 assists in just 36 competitive games this season.

However, at Old Trafford he would return to his more natural role on the left flank.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.