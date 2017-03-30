Liverpool look at Muriel

By Football Italia staff

Liverpool are the latest club to show an interest in Sampdoria striker Luis Muriel after Inter, Roma, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Jurgen Klopp has requested information on the Colombian international’s status.

He turns 26 next month and has a release clause in his contract with Sampdoria worth €28m.

This season Muriel scored 12 goals with nine assists in 31 competitive games for the Blucerchiati.

Inter are considered the favourites to sign him, but Roma, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have also shown an interest.

He returned from international duty with a thigh injury and will therefore miss Monday night’s match against Inter.

