NEWS
Thursday March 30 2017
Liverpool look at Muriel
By Football Italia staff

Liverpool are the latest club to show an interest in Sampdoria striker Luis Muriel after Inter, Roma, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Jurgen Klopp has requested information on the Colombian international’s status.

He turns 26 next month and has a release clause in his contract with Sampdoria worth €28m.

This season Muriel scored 12 goals with nine assists in 31 competitive games for the Blucerchiati.

Inter are considered the favourites to sign him, but Roma, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have also shown an interest.

He returned from international duty with a thigh injury and will therefore miss Monday night’s match against Inter.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies