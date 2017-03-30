NEWS
Thursday March 30 2017
Giaccherini-Pjaca swap was in works
By Football Italia staff

Emanuele Giaccherini almost returned to Juventus in January in a swap deal for Marko Pjaca to Napoli.

According to Calciomercato.it, the two clubs were very close to reaching an agreement midway through this season.

Giaccherini’s agent did indeed publicly complain at the lack of playing time and pushed for an exit, but changed his mind.

Napoli had purportedly requested Pjaca as part of the deal, but Juve did not want to let the Croatian winger go.

It would’ve been a comeback for Giaccherini at Juve, where he played from 2011 to 2013 before a move to Sunderland.

Pjaca will have surgery tomorrow after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee while on international duty with Croatia.

He is expected to be out of action for at least six months.

