Tello: 'Barca favourites but Juve...'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina winger Cristian Tello insists that Barcelona are favourites to beat Juve in the Champions league, but won't dismiss the Bianconeri.

The former Barca youth product also revealed a desire to stay in Florence, but admitted 'it's up to Fiorentina'.

"I started out as a striker and my childhood idol was Fernando Torres," the Spaniard told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I liked his speed, his sense of goal. Then, I became a winger. It’s role that I like. Goals are important but assists also have value. Barcelona is its own world. It has a unique history. Only Barcelona could overturn the Champions League match against PSG.

"When they face the Catalan team, their opponents in La Liga only have one goal: to defend. I don’t remember as a winger ever having gone below the halfway line.

"At Fiorentina it’s different. First I have to defend then I have to attack. I'm learning."

After a dramatic overturning of PSG, the Blaugrana now face Juventus in the quarter-final of the Champions League. But who does Tello think will go through?

"I’d say 60% for my old team. But Juve are strong. At their stadium they are unbeatable. And with the formation of [Massimiliano] Allegri it is almost impossible to score six goals. [Paulo] Dybala and [Gonzalo] Higuain are the face of Juve. But they must be careful of [Juan] Cuadrado and Alex Sandro."

The Viola have endured a disappointing campaign, with poor league form and exits from the Europa League and Coppa Italia. Can Paulo Sousa's side salvage anything from this season?

"Sixth place is a possibility, a hope. We can get in front of Atalanta and Milan, the others are elusive.

"We are united. And we are improving. We can have a great end to the season.

"Will I will stay in Florence? I say yes. But the Viola have to decide. I feel good here. My family is happy. And Fiorentina are worth a place in Europe."

Who are the Spaniard's most highly-rated players in Serie A?

"[Paulo] Dybala, [Mohamed] Salah and [Federico] Bernardeschi. Federico is different. Great players are different. He has personality, quality, and scores goals.

"When he decides to challenge the world, he will not betray expectations. I hope to play with him again at Fiorentina."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.