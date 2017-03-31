Fiorentina winger Cristian Tello insists that Barcelona are favourites to beat Juve in the Champions league, but won't dismiss the Bianconeri.
The former Barca youth product also revealed a desire to stay in Florence, but admitted 'it's up to Fiorentina'.
"I started out as a striker and my childhood idol was Fernando Torres," the Spaniard told Gazzetta dello Sport.
"I liked his speed, his sense of goal. Then, I became a winger. It’s role that I like. Goals are important but assists also have value. Barcelona is its own world. It has a unique history. Only Barcelona could overturn the Champions League match against PSG.
"When they face the Catalan team, their opponents in La Liga only have one goal: to defend. I don’t remember as a winger ever having gone below the halfway line.
"At Fiorentina it’s different. First I have to defend then I have to attack. I'm learning."
After a dramatic overturning of PSG, the Blaugrana now face Juventus in the quarter-final of the Champions League. But who does Tello think will go through?
"I’d say 60% for my old team. But Juve are strong. At their stadium they are unbeatable. And with the formation of [Massimiliano] Allegri it is almost impossible to score six goals. [Paulo] Dybala and [Gonzalo] Higuain are the face of Juve. But they must be careful of [Juan] Cuadrado and Alex Sandro."
The Viola have endured a disappointing campaign, with poor league form and exits from the Europa League and Coppa Italia. Can Paulo Sousa's side salvage anything from this season?
"Sixth place is a possibility, a hope. We can get in front of Atalanta and Milan, the others are elusive.
"We are united. And we are improving. We can have a great end to the season.
"Will I will stay in Florence? I say yes. But the Viola have to decide. I feel good here. My family is happy. And Fiorentina are worth a place in Europe."
Who are the Spaniard's most highly-rated players in Serie A?
"[Paulo] Dybala, [Mohamed] Salah and [Federico] Bernardeschi. Federico is different. Great players are different. He has personality, quality, and scores goals.
"When he decides to challenge the world, he will not betray expectations. I hope to play with him again at Fiorentina."
STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.