Milan to bid for Ljajic?

By Football Italia staff

Milan will reportedly look to Torino winger Adem Ljajic, should Gerard Deulofeu fail to stay this summer.

The Serbian is said to have endured a difficult relationship with Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic this season, with the Torino boss calling the winger ‘a disaster’ just before Christmas.

With the news that the Granata are looking into the possibility of signing Roma winger Stephan El Shaarawy, calciomercato.it reports that Ljajic could be on for a reunion with former boss Vincenzo Montella.

Both at Fiorentina during the 2012-13 campaign, which - under Montella's tutelage - was the only time in which the Serbian has ever gone into double figures on the scoring charts.

The report also suggests that both Napoli and the Viola are also closely monitoring developments in the situation, as the player looks likely to seek a fresh start away from Turin.

