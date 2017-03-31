Doctor fears for Pjaca recovery

By Football Italia staff

Dr. Boris Nemec, head of medical staff for the Croatian national team admits he 'fears for the recovery' of Juventus winger Marco Pjaca.

The Croatian is due to be operated on at the Villa Stuart clinic today after suffering an ACL tear with his national team during the international break.

Professor Mariani, who will perform the operation, is famous for a quick turnaround in these cases, but the Croatian doctor warned against this.

Whilst the procedure has been a success with players such as Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, Roma fullback Alessandro Florenzi suffered the same injury just days after his return.

"Pjaca? I fear for his recovery, because in 45% of cases of players who suffer this type of injury do not come back as before," Nemec told newspaper 24 Sata.

"The method used by Professor Mariani expects a recovery of 4-5 months, but Fifa recommended they take 7-8 months before returning to the field.

"I would never allow the player to return before six months, because there is the risk that the knee ligament will break down again.

"After three months Pjaca will be able to run forward but not to change direction, if a player were to ask me about returning before six months, I would advise him to change doctors."

