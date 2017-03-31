NEWS
Friday March 31 2017
Khedira to see out Juve contract
By Football Italia staff

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is reportedly set to stay with the club until his contract expiry, quashing rumours of an MLS move.

According to Mediaset Premium, the Germany international has voiced his desire to remain in Turin for a further two seasons after the end of the current campaign.

The 29-year-old has played a more prominent role in Max Allegri’s midfield this term, having already made five more Serie A appearances (25) than last season’s tally (20).

Rumours had been circulating that Khedira would make the move to the MLS after having suffered with numerous injuries, but with an improved number of appearances, it now seems as though he will see out his contract, which expires on June 2019.

