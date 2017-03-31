Tatarusanu: 'No Sportiello problems'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina goalkeeper Ciprian Tatrusanu insists he's not phased by the arrival of Marco Sportiello, 'I'm a professional.'

The Viola brought in some competition for the number one spot in January with the arrival of Sportiello from Atalanta.

"Everyone I work with know that I have always acted with great professionalism," the Romanian told Corriere dello Sport. "My only goal is to do better, without limits.

"If I had any doubts I would have left before Marco arrived . It’s good if I don’t concede goals, but what matters in the end is the three points.

"I think I’ve played well, except for the fact you can always improve."

Tatarusanu went on to reveal his belief that Gianluigi Buffon can continue to play at the highest level.

"Buffon still has so much to give: With [Iker] Casillas he is one of the absolute best goalkeepers. Between the two of them he is the strongest."

Can Romania still qualify for the World Cup?

"We will fight until the end, but it will not be easy to snatch second place in the group."

The goalkeeper also spoke of his hobbies and his friendship with teammate and compatriot Ianis Hagi, son of legendary attacking midfielder Gheorghe Hagi.

"I'm his best friend. He’s a very good player with an extraordinary education as a child of the family in which he grew up.

"I'm a fan of coffee. I like TV series, House of Cards and Game of Thrones.

"My favourite place in Florence? A well-known restaurant in Fiesole. It was the first place I ate when I had just arrived in the city and sometimes I have also sat at a table next to [Adrian] Mutu."

