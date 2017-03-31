Cavani: 'Higuain prepared for jeers'

By Football Italia staff

Former Napoli striker Edinson Cavani believes that Gonzalo Higuain will be prepared to hear the whistles on his return to Napoli.

The Uruguayan left Napoli to join PSG in 2013, and revealed what it was like to return to Naples after he was jeered in a friendly match back in 2014.

Higuain's new side Juventus travel to the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday night, and will play there again on Wednesday in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi final.

"It was terrible, I felt like a traitor," Cavani revealed to Corriere della Sera. "I loved and I love Naples, my children still live there.

"I could not explain the reason for such a strong hostility. Of course, I wasn’t expecting flowers and applause but I remember climbing the stairs to go on the pitch and I was excited. But it was like entering a cold shower.

"In my heart, however, I always knew they were loving the whistles, but I had thought that there were others who’d like me to do well again.

"I believe that Higuain will be sorry to hear the whistles, but the situation is different.

"He’s at Juventus, and that’s a blow for Napoli, but he knows the difference and will be prepared."

