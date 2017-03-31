Honda future remains unclear

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that the future of Milan winger Keisuke Honda is still to be decided, with a move to the MLS potentially still on the cards.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 30-year-old is still wanted by the Seattle Sounders, with reports in the English Press insisting that a move to Hull City could be on the cards.

The Japanese international has played just 96 minutes of football this term, and with uncertainty surrounding the new ownership of Milan, it seems as though his future will lie elsewhere.

His lack of playing time under Coach Vincenzo Montella comes as stark contrast to the previous two seasons, whereby he made 26 starts for the club in 2014-15 and 23 in 2015-16.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.