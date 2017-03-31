Niang must raise Watford performances

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that M’Baye Niang will have to raise his performance level in order to secure a permanent move to Watford.

According to Calciomercato.it, the 21-year-old still has much to prove in order to convince the club over a permanent transfer.

There is said to be an €18m fee due which is linked to the number of performances made by the youngster.

After scoring on his debut, Niang has made a further five starts, but has failed to register another goal in the Premier League.

There is said to be an agreement between Rossoneri CEO Adriano Galliani and Watford’s Italian owners the Pozzo family, but the report suggests that there may be some negotiation room should the Hornets request to pay less for the player’s permanent transfer.

The player first joined Milan from Caen for €3m as a teenager back in 2012.

