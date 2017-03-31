Coman Juve return ruled out

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Ancelotti insists Kingsley Coman “will definitely stay” at Bayern Munich, thereby ruling out a return to Juventus for the attacker.

Coman has scored just twice in six starts for Bayern this season, his second on loan from Juve, but Ancelotti made it clear the Germans would exercise their €21m option to purchase the 20-year-old in the summer.

“We’re talking about a very important player for us, both for the present and future,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“He’ll definitely will stay with us.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.