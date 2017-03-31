Pjaca out for six months

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have confirmed that young forward Marko Pjaca will be out for around six months after undergoing surgery on damaged knee ligaments.

Pjaca was stretchered off during Croatia’s 3-0 defeat to Estonia on Tuesday, and Juve have now confirmed the country’s initial prognosis of a cruciate ligament injury.

A statement on Juve’s official website read: “Today Marko Pjaca underwent surgery on his right knee after sustaining a tear of his cruciate ligament and external meniscus while on duty with the Croatian national team last week.

“The operation, conducted by Professor Mariani and in the presence of Juventus club doctor Claudio Rigo, was successful and the player will begin his rehabilitation programme with immediate effect.

“Pjaca is expected to return to regular training again in approximately six months’ time.”

Mariani’s procedures are known for their quick recovery times, with the likes of Arkadiusz Milik and Alessandro Florenzi returning in less than six months, although Croatia’s team doctor has expressed concerns over the professor’s handling of Pjaca.

