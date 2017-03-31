‘Conte eyes Chelsea continuity, but…’

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte’s agent claims the Coach is eyeing “continuity” at Chelsea, but “new opportunities may arise if there are offers, especially from historical clubs.”

Conte is on track to guide Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season at the helm, but Federico Pastorello revealed that while Conte was ready to “begin a cycle” of trophy successes, the former Juventus and Italy boss could yet jump ship.

“Will Conte stay at Chelsea? If he wins a title and begins the cycle, the objective is one of continuity,” the representative told GianlucaDiMarzio.com.

“But if offers from clubs arrive, new opportunities may arise, especially at historical clubs.”

